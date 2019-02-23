SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Swansea Police Department is raising funds to benefit one of their K9 officers.
The department posted a t-shirt design it is selling to raise money to take care of K9 Leo.
The shirt has a police badge design on the front with the dog's face and "K-9 supporter" proudly displayed.
On the bag is an American flag with a blue line through the center and the imprint of the K9.
T-shirts are being sold for $20.
