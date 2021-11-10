NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Swansea, Illinois man is charged with another man's death after he was found in 80 feet of water at Lake of the Ozarks in August.
Police say Dylan T. McEwen, 24, was driving a boat with six other people on board on Aug. 8 around 6 p.m. when he hit a large wake that threw Sean P. Jouglard from the boat into the water. Jouglard was later found dead after flying out of the boat.
McEwen reportedly told police he had been drinking alcohol the entire day on Aug. 8. Police reported his blood alcohol level at 0.187 percent three hours after the incident. Missouri's legal blood alcohol level is 0.08 percent.
A probable cause statement said McEwen told authorities he had stopped the boat so everyone could swim and noticed Jouglard was missing around 15 minutes later. McEwen said Jouglard was with the group when he stopped the boat.
Authorities said none of the surviving passengers' accounts match the security footage or other eyewitness accounts.
Security footage from a nearby residence shows Jouglard being thrown into the air three times and falling into the boat. The fourth time Jouglard was thrown, he was ejected from the boat and not seen again on video.
McEwen's initial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 20.
