SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Swansea, Illinois firefighter killed in a traffic crash Thursday morning was laid to rest Wednesday.
Firefighter Brett Korves, 30, was attempting to make a left turn onto North Warson Road near Overland when his vehicle was struck.
Read: Off-duty Swansea firefighter killed in St. Louis County crash
He was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injures.
Visitation for Korves took place Tuesday, April 9 at the Kurrus Funeral Home at 1772 Frank Scott Parkway West in Belleville, Illinois. There was a firefighter walk-through at 7 p.m.
Funeral arrangements were set for Wednesday, April 10 at 11 a.m. following an additional visitation at 10 a.m. The funeral service was also at Kurrus Funeral Home.
A procession followed funeral services and traveled via Frank Scott Parkway to Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville, Illinois.
