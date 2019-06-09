When Charles Glenn auditioned to sing the National Anthem for the St. Louis Blues, his microphone went out two words in. He kept singing without it, and he was so good they hired him anyway.
For nearly two decades, his signature voice has opened home Blues games, and Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final will be his swan song.
Charles is stepping away from the microphone at the Enterprise Center at season's end, taking a break from hockey games for his health and to spend time with his family.
But he'll still be singing.
Glenn is a gifted musician and a veteran of several bands that have toured all over the country and he's looking forward to singing and playing more music all over town.
His journey to the ice of the Enterprise Center is fascinating, and he joined Meet St. Louis to talk about his incredible path to Sunday's big moment and to reflect on the Blues' storybook run.
