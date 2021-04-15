ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new medical marijuana dispensary is getting ready to open its doors in the St. Louis’ Grove Neighborhood.
St. Louis-based Swade Cannabis will open its third area location Friday.
Owners say they hope the 7,500 square-foot store, its open floor plan and welcome atmosphere will eradicate any stigma for shoppers.
“This is something that is legal and that is helping a lot of Missouri patients right now. It’s not something to be hidden or downplayed," said Connor Cervantes with Swade Cannabis.
Customers need doctor's approval and a state medical marijuana card.
