BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are being sought after an overnight smash-and-grab at a Ballwin Lowe’s Home Improvement store.
According to police, surveillance video showed an SUV backing through the store’s glass sliding doors before numerous tool kits were stolen. Both suspects were wearing masks at the time of the crime.
The smash-and-grab occurred at the Lowe’s in the 14800 block of Manchester Road around 1 a.m. Friday.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.