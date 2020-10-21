Florissant Police are looking for a black Hyundai Tucson that was stolen from a 7-11 on Dunn Road near Hanley. Police tell News 4 the SUV had 2 children inside.
Police sent out the alert asking anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911 shortly after 12:30 on Wednesday morning.
The SUV has a Missouri license plate of TB8L5U. It was stolen from 105 Dunn Rd., which is right off Interstate 270.
The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Dunn Rd, and was being followed by a silver crossover SUV.
