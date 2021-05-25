BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A SUV crashed into a North County home late Monday night but there wasn’t a driver behind the wheel, authorities said.
A young family was shocked to find a Jeep Cherokee crashed into their home at 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Haas Ave in Bridgeton. Police said a driver was speeding and hit the Jeep, causing the transmission to disengage. The SUV rolled down a hill before it landed into the house.
The owner of the Jeep, Brad Chenoweth, was shocked to learn that his vehicle was involved.
"There was a car accident in front of our house, we came out and I asked, ‘Where my car was?’ and they said it was in the living room of a house down the street," Chenoweth said. “[I’m in] disbelief that it made it all the way down without hitting something else before going into their house.”
The family was uninjured, but the homeowner said everyone was downstairs when the crashed happened. She said she normally sleeps on the couch where the Jeep landed.
Limited details surrounding the crash has yet been released.
