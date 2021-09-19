ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- An SUV was stuck on railroad tracks in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning.
The car got stuck at 5 a.m. on the railroad tracks near 7th and Gratiot Streets. According to police, a dark-colored SUV got stuck on the tracks and News 4 crews spotted a tow truck and a Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis truck on scene. No injuries were reported.
Police initially said the SUV collided with a train but officials from the Terminal Railroad Association alter said the train and stopped in time and never crashed with the SUV.
