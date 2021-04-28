ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man was killed in a Tuesday night crash in St. Charles County.
The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on eastbound Highway 364 east of Harvester Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Equinox was stopped in the left lane of the roadway after a previous accident when it was hit in the rear by a Dodge Ram that swerved to avoid an animal from the previous accident.
The driver of the Equinox, 51-year-old Ronald Walker, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the crash. The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram suffered minor injuries and were treated at the crash scene.
