CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An SUV slammed into a home near Creve Coeur early Thursday morning.
Police said the vehicle hit a street sign at Fee Fee and Bennington and then crashed into a home just before 2 a.m. The SUV nearly drove completely through the home and out the back.
Authorities told News 4 people were home at the time and that no one was injured in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.