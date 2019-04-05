ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An SUV crashed into South City building causing damage Friday morning.
The vehicle crashed into a building at Gravois and Spring around 7:30 a.m. It also appeared that the SUV hit a light pole, causing it to fall on a nearby parked car.
The crashed vehicle was seen up against a building with damage on the front end shortly after the crash.
Car being towed from the scene right now @KMOV pic.twitter.com/MjdEHFhkUl— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) April 5, 2019
An officer told News 4 two vehicles were traveling west on Gravois when the SUV went off the road.
No other information has been disclosed.
