Scene on Gravois and Spring Friday morning.

 Alyssa Toomey / News 4

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An SUV crashed into South City building causing damage Friday morning.

The vehicle crashed into a building at Gravois and Spring around 7:30 a.m. It also appeared that the SUV hit a light pole, causing it to fall on a nearby parked car.

The crashed vehicle was seen up against a building with damage on the front end shortly after the crash.

An officer told News 4 two vehicles were traveling west on Gravois when the SUV went off the road.

No other information has been disclosed.

