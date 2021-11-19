ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Fire Department said an SUV ran into a school bus with 16 children in it near Goodfellow Boulevard and Interstate 70 Friday afternoon.
Authorities said all the children on the bus were safe after the accident. The school bus is from Lift For Life Academy, a charter school in St. Louis City.
The school bus showed damage from the accident on the front hood. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. News 4 will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
