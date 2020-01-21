JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An SUV crashed into a Jennings business early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the J’s Wireless phone store on Highway 367.
Nobody was inside the store at the time of the crash.
When News 4 crews arrived at the scene, there was no one inside of the vehicle.
No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.