ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A SUV is stuck on the railroad tracks after colliding with a train in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning.
The accident happened at 5 a.m. on the railroad tracks near 7th and Gratiot Streets. According to police, a dark-colored SUV ran into the side of the train and one person left the scene. News 4 crews spotted a tow truck and a Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis truck on scene.
No injuries were reported as police continue to investigate what happened before the initial crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.