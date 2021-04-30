ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An all clear has been given after reports of a suspicious package was reportedly found at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Bomb and Arson Unit responded to the scene. No explosive or hazardous material was found, police said.
All traffic is now open.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.