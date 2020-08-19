ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package in downtown St. Louis.
Officers were called to 14th and Olive, near the St. Louis Public Library, around noon.
No other details have been released.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information develops.
