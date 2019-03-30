NORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was found dead behind a home in North St. Louis County Saturday afternoon, police said.
Officers called the Crimes Against Persons Unit as soon as they found the deceased man in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive around 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide.
Detectives are still attempting to identify the victim.
News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
