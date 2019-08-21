WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Webster Groves are investigating a suspicious incident that happened on Aug. 20.
A student walking home noticed a vehicle following him at 3:15 p.m, police say.
The vehicle is described as a commercial van, possible Ford Econoline, white with damage to the front bumper and no rear windows.
The van was parked behind businesses in the 100 block of West Lockwood, near the playground area of Bristol School.
The student and three friends left the school and walked east on Lockwood Avenue.
After stopping briefly at a local business, the friends parted and the student headed home.
The student noticed a white van following him, which he believes is the same van he had seen previously, at the intersection of South Maple and Cedar Avenue.
The student described the driver of the van as a white male, medium length red hair with a dark tattoo, possible star with "dots" around the right eye.
The man was wearing a black and white striped shirt and spoke with an odd accent, possibly a "drawl".
He told the student, "I know your mom and I'm supposed to take you home."
The driver knew the student's home address, but the student did not recognize the driver and he fled.
The van was last seen west on East Cedar Avenue.
The driver did not attempt to force or lure the student into the vehicle at any time. He also made no threats or acts of violence towards the student.
The Webster Groves School Superintendent posted a statement on Facebook following the incident released by police:
"Dear Parents and Guardians:
I’m writing today to let you know about an incident we’ve just learned about that occurred yesterday afternoon involving a student from Bristol. The student said that as he and some friends were walking home, he noticed a white van parked behind some businesses on East Lockwood Avenue. The boy eventually parted from his friends and he noticed what he thought was the same van – possibly a commercial Ford Econoline with damage to its front bumper and no windows in the rear -- following him near the intersection of South Maple and Cedar avenues. He said the driver, a white man with red hair and a tattoo near his right eye, called out to him that he knew the boy’s mother and that he was to take him home and gave his home address. The boy didn’t respond and ran away.
Police are investigating at this time. I’d like to encourage you to take a moment to talk to your child about never speaking with strangers. If you or your child are approached by any person in a van fitting this description, please call the police. We have asked our school administrators today to remind students about safe practices when walking home. In addition, the police plan to have officers around our elementary schools at dismissal time today and tomorrow.
If we learn of any other pertinent information regarding this event, we’ll let you know. Thank you for your support."
The incident is not considered a criminal case, but is currently under investigation by the Webster Groves Police Department.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (314) 645-3000.
