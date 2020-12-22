Suspicious envelope found at St. Clair County courthouse deemed harmless

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) --A hazmat team was called to the St. Clair County courthouse in downtown Belleville, Illinois to investigate a suspicious envelope.
Police said a worker opened the envelope that had been delivered Monday and discovered a white powdery substance inside just after 8 a.m.
The Belleville Fire Department Hazmat Team assessed the package and determined it was not hazardous.
The Bellevile fire chief told News 4 that onion salt was inside and no one was injured.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was only a few workers inside the courthouse.
No additional information has been released.
