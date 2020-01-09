ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are investigating after two infants were found dead Wednesday morning.
Officers from the North County Precinct were called to the 2100 block of Roundtree Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two infants, a girl and boy, dead.
St. Louis County police said the mother alleged went into labor unexpectedly and the twins were stillborn.
Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, officers said the incident was re-classified as suspicious deaths, although it is possible this was a medical event.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. Anyone with information regarding the active investigation is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
