NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious sudden death of a man found inside his north St. Louis home late Monday night.
Officers were called to a home in the 4700 block of Wren just before 10 p.m. where they found Kendrick Knight, 25, dead. Investigators said there were no signs of trauma but signs of possible neglect.
No additional information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.