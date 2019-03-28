BELLEVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man died in a Metro East house fire.
Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters received a call about a home in the 300 block of River Laurel drive.
When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the garage.
After an investigation, they saw there was forced entry into the home and they found fire in the back bedroom and saw it spreading to the attic.
They were able to put out the fire, but an adult man was found dead in the home. The investigation is ongoing.
