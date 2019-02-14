HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man's body was found at a St. Louis County recycling center Thursday morning.
Around 7:30 a.m., Officers with the Hazelwood Police Department were notified of a body at the Republic Service Recycling Center, located in the 6020 block of Byassee Drive.
The identity of the deceased man is unknown.
The man's cause of death has not been disclosed but police said it is being considered a "suspicious death."
The Hazelwood Criminal Investigation Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.