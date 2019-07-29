ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An infant was found dead inside a South City residence over the weekend.
Police said the infant was found in a residence in the 6000 block of Magnolia just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
Few details have been released but authorities said the incident is being investigated as a “suspicious death” pending an autopsy.
Anyone with information is being urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
