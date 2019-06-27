NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead in a vacant north St. Louis lot Wednesday evening.
The body was found in the 8300 block of Church around 5:15 p.m.
Police said they have currently classified the incident as a "suspicious death" pending an autopsy.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
