NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis police launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Monday evening.
Just before 7:30 p.m., officers found Maurice Payne, 38, with visible trauma to his head in the 5800 block of Selber Court. Authorities said they were first called to the area for a "shooting," but then determined Payne suddenly collapsed and the cause for the trauma is not known. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that can assist detectives is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.