NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police said they arrested two carjacking suspects after they led officers on a chase from North County into North City.
Authorities said the two suspects, 19 and 24, carjacked and robbed two victims at Larimore County Park in Spanish Lake Monday afternoon.
Around 6:15 p.m., police said they spotted the two suspects in the victims’ car near the Halls Ferry Circle. The suspects then led officers on a chase into the city.
Officers put down spike strips and the suspects got out of the car in the 1100 block of Bayard and fled but were arrested a short time later.
A gun and drugs were recovered, police say.
Nobody was injured.
