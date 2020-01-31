BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for four suspects who they say damaged an ATM at a Bank of America branch in Ballwin, and stole money from inside.
The theft happened at the branch in the 1500 block of Manchester around 2:30 a.m. on January 24. Police said the suspects removed the front of the ATM before taking some of the money inside. When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a stolen car and the ATM damaged.
The suspects were captured on surveillance camera. The first three suspects were wearing black facemasks.
Police released the suspects were wearing the following clothes:
Suspect 1: A gray coat, black gym pants with a red stripe down the side of the leg, and black shoes with a white sole.
Suspect 2: A dark and light Adidas gray two-toned full zip-up hooded sweatshirt with the number 9 on the right chest and an Adidas logo on the left chest. The elbows of the sweatshirt have three white stripes.
Suspect 3: A black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a light liner in the hood and white stripes on the sleeves.
Suspect 4: A black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves with white lettering or logo on the top of the hand area.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
The theft came a week before four suspects pulled off a similar theft in nearby Ellisville. Police have not said if the two are connected.
