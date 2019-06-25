FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three suspects are wanted following a break in and theft at a Jefferson County business.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, three suspects wearing motorcycle helmets smashed through the front glass with a rock of the Gold Star Harley Davidson on the 2400 block of US 67 South.
The suspects stole two motorcycles from the showroom floor.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff's office detective bureau at 636-797-5515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.