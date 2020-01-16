ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 79-year-old woman who was shoved from her car by attempted carjackers in the Central West End spoke about the frightening crime.
Police are looking for two suspects who they said tried stealing the woman's car while she was parked on Laclede Avenue near Taylor at 10:40 Wednesday morning.
"I got there a little earlier than expected and I was listening to the news," the woman, who did not want to be identified, said.
She was sitting in her Toyota Prius when she noticed someone looking into her windshield.
According to police, one of the suspects opened her driver door and pulled her from her car.
"He opened the door, pushed himself in, grabbed my arm and opened my door pushing me out. I don't know, kind of like a sack of potatoes," she said.
She fell to the ground. At the same time, the second suspect entered the passenger side of her car.
"I started to resist, but then realized don't resist. So I just gave it to him. He closed the door and my goal was to get on my feet as fast as I could and out of the way before I got him," she said.
The first suspect inside the car tried to drive away, but he was unable to operate the hybrid vehicle. Both suspects then ran away.
The woman suffered a minor injury to her hand, but refused treatment.
"The only thing I was thinking was this can't be happening. This isn't happening to me. I was totally in shock," she said.
Now this woman said she hopes these two suspects get on a better path in life.
"I just wish these young people could get steered in the right direction and whatever it is they are missing. I wish they could get in school, get the good education and decent job and not feel they have to turn to crime," she said.
Police are investigating and anyone with any information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
