ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for two suspects after they tried to take an elderly woman's car in the Central West End Wednesday morning.
The 79-year-old woman was sitting in 2014 Toyota Prius at 10:40 a.m. in the 4500 block of Laclede Ave. when two suspects approached her.
According to police, one of the suspects opened her driver door and pulled her from her car.
At the same time, the second suspect entered the passenger side of her car. The first suspect then entered the car and tried to drive away, but he was unable to operate the vehicle.
Both suspects then ran away.
The woman suffered a minor injury to her hand, but refused treatment.
Police are investigating and anyone with any information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
