TOWN AND COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a man and woman who they say used a debit card stolen from an elderly woman to withdraw money from an ATM in St. Louis City.
Police say the debit card was from the victim’s room at a local retirement center.
The suspects used the card to withdraw cash from an ATM In St. Louis City between June 24 and July 7, police believe.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Town and County police at 314-587-2864.
