ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police say two men tried to carjack man as he was washing his car in midtown St. Louis on Friday night.
A 61-year-old man was washing his car behind his residence in the 3300 block of Franklin around 8:00 p.m. when two men wearing grey sweat suits approached him.
Police said one of the suspects then pointed a gun at him and demanded his car.
The victim started to yell for help, frightening the suspects, who immediately ran without taking anything.
Nobody was injured. The search is on for the suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.