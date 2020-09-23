ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three suspects are on the run after stealing from two people in Bevo Mill Tuesday night.
Police said a 52-year-old man was approached by two men and a woman while he was walking into his home in the 4200 block of Bates Street around 10:40 p.m. The two men reportedly pointed a gun at the victim and robbed him.
After the robbery, one of the male suspects and the woman went into a 34-year-old woman’s home and stole her money and a cell phone. Police said the female victim was hiding in the bathroom at the time.
Following both crimes, the suspect left the area.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
