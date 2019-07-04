WELDON SPRING, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole two luxury cars from a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Weldon Spring early Thursday morning.
The two thieves broke into Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield in the 900 block of Technology Drive about 3:15 a.m.
One suspect drove off in a new car, while police said the other stole a car that was not for sale.
The investigation is ongoing.
