Two suspects are wanted after police say they squirted baby oil on the floor of a South County Schnucks store. A customer slipped and fell due to the spill.

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for suspects who they say squirted baby oil on the floor of an aisle at the Schnucks store at Tesson Ferry and Lindbergh in South County.

Officers say the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras. After they squirted baby oil on the floor, a customer slipped and fell, and was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call St. Louis County police at 314-615-4266.

