ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City Police are searching for three robbers suspected of targeting several stores within 30 days.
On Aug. 26, a man between his 40s and 50s robbed the Boost Mobile store on Page Blvd at gunpoint before running off with the cash. The next week, two armed men walked into the T-Mobile store on Lindell on Sept. 4 and demanded money from the workers. They ran off before police arrived.
Police were called back to the Boost Mobile store on Page Blvd six days later after a man robbed the store. Detectives said the suspect also stole a 28-year-old customer’s gun. No one was injured.
On Sept. 17, a man and woman entered the Metro PCS in the 3900 block of Lindell. Both suspects allegedly pulled out a gun and stole cash from business. Three days later, the final heist took place when a man and a woman returned to the T-Mobile store and ordered employees to hand over money from the register.
Anyone with information should call local police at 314-444-0001 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).
