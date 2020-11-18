ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are trying to identify three men following a carjacking in the Central West End late Monday night.
Two men and two women were inside a 2014 Audi Q5 at the intersection of Eucild and Maryland when three suspects approached with guns and began ordering them out of the car around 11 p.m.
Police said one of the suspects grabbed the 22-year-old man and tried to pull him out of the car. During the struggle, the suspect shot the man in the arm.
The shooting suspect then got into the Audi and the two other suspects got into a white SUV.
About an hour later, police found the car across the river in Alorton.
Anyone with any information regarding the identify of the suspects is asked to contact police at 314-444-0001.
No information regarding suspects has been released.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story referred to the carjacking as deadly. News 4 apologies for the error.
