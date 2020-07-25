DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects who reportedly assaulted officers in early June.
On June 1, several protesters gathered in downtown St. Louis calling for the end of police brutality following the death of George Floyd.
The peaceful remained peaceful until later that night. Several businesses were damaged and looted overnight.
READ: Looters take over peaceful protest causing violence, chaos in St. Louis
Detectives are searching for three people who assaulted several bike officers on June 1 and June 2 during the unrest.
Police Chief John Hayden said his department made 36 arrests during the chaos that spanned across the two days.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.