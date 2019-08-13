ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are searching for two suspects after an armed carjacking.
The carjacking, which is the latest in a rash of robberies across the area, happened around midnight on Covington Manor Lane, near Lemay Ferry, in South County.
No injuries were report.
The latest data showed car thefts were up nearly 40 percent from last year in St. Louis County. In the City of St. Louis, car thefts are up about 13 percent.
