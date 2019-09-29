Suspects sought after striking county police vehicle while fleeing
KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for two suspects after they damaged a police vehicle Saturday night. 

Police said the suspects attempted to pass a police vehicle near Chambers in Castle Point around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when they struck the police vehicle. They then passed police and jumped a curb. Both suspects then fled on foot. 

The police vehicle sustained damage, however, both officers in it were not injured, police said. 

The suspects are still at-large. 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.