ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for two suspects after they damaged a police vehicle Saturday night.
Police said the suspects attempted to pass a police vehicle near Chambers in Castle Point around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when they struck the police vehicle. They then passed police and jumped a curb. Both suspects then fled on foot.
The police vehicle sustained damage, however, both officers in it were not injured, police said.
The suspects are still at-large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.