EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Illinois State Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated battery that occurred in an East St. Louis park Tuesday.
Police said the suspects were involved in the incident in Frank Holten State Park around 11:30 a.m.
According to authorities, in the hours before the incident, the suspects were at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget for several hours and left around 8:30 a.m. in a Dodge Charger. They then reportedly went to Hammerstone’s in Soulard and then arrived at the park.
When they arrived at the park, the suspects allegedly beat a man with a baton and robbed him. The suspects left the scene when another car entered the park, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Trooper Tebbe at 618-315-7307.
