SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two homes were burglarized in Shrewsbury over the weekend.
According to police, the targeted homes were next door to one another in the 7600 block of Arlington Avenue and were burglarized Saturday between 6 and 10 p.m. Police said the suspects entered the homes by prying and forcing the rear doors open.
The suspects rummaged through several areas of the homes and took television sets, computer equipment and jewelry. Authorities said one of the stolen televisions was found in the backyard of a home, which indicated to officers suspects may have been interrupted.
Police are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance system recordings for anything suspicious or out of the ordinary. They are also asking for any information on door-to-door salesman who may have been in the area Saturday.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Shrewsbury Police Department’s non-emergency number at 314-645-3000.
