One person was transported from the scene of a reported armed robbery in Arnold early Friday morning. There were also reports of a stolen vehicle and that the victim may have known the suspects.

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Arnold are actively searching for three suspects following an armed robbery at a home early Friday morning. 

Authorities were called to the 2100 block of Farmcrest for a reported armed robbery around 2 a.m. 

A News 4 photographer saw one person being taken from the scene in an ambulance. Police in Arnold have not commented on any injuries that may have been sustained by those at the home. 

Arnold police have not commented on whether the suspects knew the people in the house or regarding anything that may have been taken.

