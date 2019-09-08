St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men and two women, three of which are Washington University students, were robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night within 15 minutes in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood.
Police said the first robbery happened around 11:30 when a victim told officers two suspects took his wallet, phone and keys at gunpoint in the 6000 block of Pershing.
Fifteen minutes later, two additional robberies happened in the same neighborhood. One robbery was at Westminster and Laurel, the other was in the 5800 block of Pershing. Police said the same two suspects took three victims' phones, wallets and credit cards at gunpoint.
"The area is so fresh with new students that maybe aren't used to being in our area," resident Lauren Smith said. "I'm not trying to blame them but they're not used to watching out where they are."
Police said the suspects then fled the scene in a dark vehicle. No injuries were reported. The victims are 21 to 27 years of age.
Police said both suspects are black men between 20 and 25 years of age. Both had short hair and a mustache and both were wearing dark clothes. Police said one of them had red shorts on.
One phone and two stolen bags were located.
Washington University sent a crime alert Sunday morning about the incidents, indicating Saturday night's robberies sound similar to a Friday night incident. The university said two suspects approached a student on Friday at 2 a.m., punched him and took his property at gunpoint and then fled the scene in a vehicle.
The university said there will be an increase in patrols around the neighborhood, saying more officers will be available to escort students to their apartments.
