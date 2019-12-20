CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Officers in the Metro East are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a Cahokia liquor store at gunpoint.
Police said two suspects entered the County Line Liquors store at 2913 Camp Jackson Road wearing masked inspired from the movie Scream and armed with handguns. Police said one of them fired a shot when they entered the store but no one was hit.
They both climbed over the counter and had the owner and the employee sit on the floor at gunpoint. Police said the suspects then took money from the register and the main office.
The men then left the scene on foot.
The store's owner is a 62-year-old and the employee is 22. Police said they were not injured.
Police said the men were wearing all black clothes.
No other information was released.
The store is located in unincorporated St. Clair County just outside Cahokia's city lines.
If you have any information about this, call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5204.
