ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was robbed after a sedan with 4 suspects hit his vehicle in North City.
Police responded to a call of a carjacking and found a victim who said he was driving south on Clara when a grey sedan struck the rear of his 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche.
The man exited his vehicle to check out the damage and two suspects in the sedan exited with a firearm.
The suspect grabbed his firearm and then took the victim's money and phone.
One of the suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the victim's shoes.
The third suspect entered the victim's vehicle and fled the scene.
The first and second suspect fled the scene in the grey sedan. The fourth suspect left the vehicle.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
