ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects allegedly robbed a residence with a 1-year-old inside late Saturday night in the Mark Twain neighborhood.
Police said a 32-year-old man was in a residence in the 5200 block of N. Euclid with an infant when two men knocked and forced themselves inside with their firearms.
While inside, another two victims came to the residence and police said the suspects stole the victims' phones, money and two gaming consoles before leaving.
Police said no one was injured during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.