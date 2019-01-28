ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three suspects are in custody after a Monday morning police chase.
The chase reportedly started in St. Ann just after 10 a.m. when saw a drug deal and saw two suspects connected to an earlier incident of shots fired.
The chase began south on Interstate 170 and eventually ended at a QuikTrip at Interstate 170 and Page.
A News 4 photographer at the QuikTrip when the chase ended saw a damaged St. Ann police car.
Police say as officers surrounded the suspects, the suspect driving the car rammed into a police cruiser, causing an officer to suffer serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
